News

Three cruise liners book trips to Fiji

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 28, 2021 6:15 am

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited has had three bookings of cruise liners so far for early next year.

Chief Executive, Vajira Piyasena says the three cruise liners made their bookings pre-COVID and did not cancel their bookings during the second wave of the pandemic and even to date.

Piyasena adds COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be strictly monitored by their COVID-19 response team to ensure services are provided smoothly.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will see when the borders are going to be open, the protocols and the restrictions and so on. So I believe after that the cruise liners have to plan their itinerary and their voyages.”

Piyasena says Fiji Ports will ensure that everyone associated with them follows the COVID-safe protocols to ensure their workers are protected.

The Fiji Ports Corporation remained operational during the COVID-19 lockdown period to facilitate cargo vessels coming into the country.

