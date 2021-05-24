Home

News

Three children households more in poverty

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
September 14, 2021 12:22 pm
Households in Fiji with three or more children have been rated amongst the highest for those living in multidimensional poverty.

The 2019-20 Household Income and Expenditure Survey reveals that the multidimensional poverty level increases consistently with the number of children in the household.

The multidimensional poverty rate for households with three or more children is estimated at 38 percent compared with households with one child which is 23 percent.

Article continues after advertisement

Households with no children had the lowest multidimensional poverty rate of 19 percent.

Out of those surveyed, 106, 988 people in the Western Division were living in absolute poverty, 87, 766 in the Central Division and 47, 819 in the North.

15,480 were recorded in the Eastern Division.

97, 586 legally married people were living in absolute poverty, while 49, 955 single persons were also in poverty.

