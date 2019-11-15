Three charged over alleged school beating

Three juveniles have been charged in relation to the alleged assault that surfaced via a video posted on social media.

Two of the accused are former students of the school and are both 17-years-old while the third accused also a former student is 15-years-old.

The three have been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and will be produced in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today as there are no court sittings in Nausori and Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigations continue as there is a fourth suspect who is yet to be questioned.