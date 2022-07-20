Three charged for carrying forged vaccination cards

Three people will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today after being found with forged vaccination cards.

Between June and August last year, a directive was issued by the Nausori Town Council to all Nausori Market Vendors that by August 1st, 2021 there will be ‘NO JAB NO ENTRY‘ inside the market for the vendors.

It was then brought to the Council’s attention that the vendors had allegedly been purchasing vaccination cards sold within the market.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department’s Economic Crime Unit then discovered fake vaccination cards in the possession of these market vendors.

Verification made with the Ministry of Health confirmed that the accused persons had not received their vaccination.

The three have been charged with one count each of Possession of Forged Documents, Contrary to Section 158(1) of Crimes Act 2009.