Three charged for assaulting police officers

The three people who assaulted two police officers in Rakiraki early this week have been charged.

One of them has been charged with one count of careless driving, serious assault, and assault causing actual bodily harm while the other two accused have been charged with one count each of serious assault.

They were produced at the Ra Magistrate Court today.

Article continues after advertisement

The two officers were assaulted whilst attending to a report of careless driving at Naqoro flats in Rakiraki.

The incident happened on Monday.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu has reminded that attack on police officers who are merely executing their duty will not be taken lightly.