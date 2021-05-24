Home

Three charged for aggravated robbery

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 2, 2021 12:52 pm
[File Photo]

Three men have been charged for two counts of aggravated robbery.

A 38-year-old, a 39-year-old and a 49-year-old man allegedly stole a taxi worth $22, 000.

They then allegedly robbed the man of a money bag containing $249,477 cash.

According to the latest Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions statistics, these three are among the 79 people who have been charged with a total of 72 counts of separate incidents in November.

Amongst the 79, 13 are juveniles and six are police officers.

In another incident, a 37-year-old, a 44-year-old and a 47-year-old man were charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

The accused persons allegedly stole $55,000 cash and assorted jewellery from a money lender.

The statistics reveal cash and assorted items ranging from $30 to $249,477 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop burglaries, taxi car jacks, and daylight and night street robberies.

 

