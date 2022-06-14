Three cases of fire recorded in the West

[File Photo]

Three fires were recorded within the last 24 hours in the Western Division.

According to Police, the first incident was in Ba Town, where a two-bedroom house was completely destroyed by fire at around 9am yesterday.

Police say the tenant was at work when the incident happened.

The second case was in Malomalo Village in Nadi, where a six-bedroom house was razed to the ground at around 10am.

A farmer had seen smoke coming out from the house and alerted relevant authorities.

In the last incident, a two bedroom house was flattened by a fire at around 4pm yesterday.

The owner, an 86-year-old, was inside when the fire started but managed to escape without any injuries.