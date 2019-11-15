News
Three believed to be trapped under landslide
March 20, 2020 1:23 pm
Police and National Fire Authority Officers at the scene of a landslide at the Namosi Quarry towards Mau Road, Navua [Source: Fiji Police]
Three people are believed to be trapped underneath a landslide at the Namosi Quarry towards Mau Road in Navua.
Police and National Fire Authority Officers are at the scene of the incident.
Police says efforts are ongoing to clear soil and debris as a search and rescue effort continues.
[Source: Fiji Police]