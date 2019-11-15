Three arrests for breach of curfew

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 9, 2020 6:46 am
Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says three arrests were made last night for breach of curfew. [Source: Fiji Police Force]

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says three arrests were made last night for breach of curfew.

Qiliho says a 20-year-old residing in Tamavua was arrested as he was found walking along Princess Road while a 25-year-old was arrested in Narere.

The Police Commissioner says a 37-year-old farmer from Savusavu was arrested in the Northern Division as he was found intoxicated and walking around near the Labasa Airport road.

The Southern Division recorded two cases whereas the Northern Division recorded one case.

 

