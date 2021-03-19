News
Three arrested for livestock theft
March 24, 2021 12:20 pm
Police confirm three reports of livestock theft were recorded in Dakavono, Toko, Vatukoula between February and March. [Source: Fiji Police Force]
Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of livestock in the Tavua area in a month.
Police confirm three reports of livestock theft were recorded in Dakavono, Toko, Vatukoula between February and March.
A man in his 20s will be produced at the Tavua Magistrates Court today while two others remain in custody.
The other two were involved in a series of livestock thefts in the Vatukoula area.
Police have managed to recover three cattle that were grazing in vacant land.
