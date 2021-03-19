Three arrested for livestock theft

Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of livestock in the Tavua area in a month.

Police confirm three reports of livestock theft were recorded in Dakavono, Toko, Vatukoula between February and March.

A man in his 20s will be produced at the Tavua Magistrates Court today while two others remain in custody.

The other two were involved in a series of livestock thefts in the Vatukoula area.

Police have managed to recover three cattle that were grazing in vacant land.