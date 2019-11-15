Three arrested for alleged robbery

Three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery in Balawa, Lautoka on Sunday night.

The victim had picked up the three suspects from Drasa Avenue and after arriving at their destination in Balawa, they allegedly assaulted and robbed him of his phone and assorted items.

A police officer who had finished his shift and was resting at home heard the victim shouting for help.

The officer then chased the three suspects and was able to apprehend one of them.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody investigators managed to gather information regarding the involvement of the other two suspects.

The investigation continues.