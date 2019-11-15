Home

News

Three arrested for aggravated robbery

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 26, 2020 12:45 pm
Quick action resulted in the arrest of three men allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery at Dagau, Seaqaqa last night. [File Photo]

Quick action resulted in the arrest of three men allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery at Dagau, Seaqaqa last night.

The three allegedly forcefully entered the home of the victim, threatened and assaulted him and his wife and stole $10,000 cash.

The victim is a farmer.

Article continues after advertisement

They were arrested and taken into custody early this morning and more than $7,000 believed to have been stolen was recovered.

An investigation continues.

