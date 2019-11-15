Home

Three arrested for aggravated robbery

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 13, 2020 8:20 am
Two men and a juvenile are in police custody for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Sabeto on Friday. [File Photo]

Two men and a juvenile are in police custody for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Sabeto on Friday.

The three are alleged to have forcefully entered the home of the business director, threatened her and her sister and stole assorted items worth more than $18,000.

Both victims are in their 70s.

Officers manning a checkpoint in Sigatoka Town stopped and searched a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old taxi driver from Nawaka Nadi and found bullet of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and syringes.

They also discovered assorted items and cash believed to have been linked to the robbery in Sabeto.

The other two suspects, a 24-year-old man from Nadi and a 16-year-old girl from Namulomulo, Nadi are also in police custody.

An investigation is underway.

