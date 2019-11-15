Three apprehended for allegedly supplying contrabands

Three people are in police custody for allegedly throwing contrabands into the Suva Remand Center in the past few days while one has already been charged.

According to the Fiji Corrections Service, a suspect was arrested by Police after he was identified via CCTV cameras.

He was allegedly throwing the illegal items over the Suva Remand Center walls.

He is already behind bars.

Yesterday afternoon, another two suspects were taken in custody at the Totogo Police Station after their vehicle was identified by CCTV tossing contraband over the Remand Center walls.

FCS personnel working inside the perimeter fence quickly confiscated a sock packed with 16 rolls of suki, 13 rolls of marijuana and a phone charger.

A stern warning has been issued to Fijians to refrain from such acts.

Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Senior Superintendent Apakuki Qura says almost 80 percent of people involved in these illegal throw-ins have been caught and taken in to join their friends, but they still do not learn.

