Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Three apprehended for allegedly supplying contrabands

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 24, 2020 1:25 pm
Three people are in police custody for allegedly throwing contrabands into the Suva Remand Center in the past few days while one has already been charged. [Source: Correction]

Three people are in police custody for allegedly throwing contrabands into the Suva Remand Center in the past few days while one has already been charged.

According to the Fiji Corrections Service, a suspect was arrested by Police after he was identified via CCTV cameras.

He was allegedly throwing the illegal items over the Suva Remand Center walls.

Article continues after advertisement

He is already behind bars.

Yesterday afternoon, another two suspects were taken in custody at the Totogo Police Station after their vehicle was identified by CCTV tossing contraband over the Remand Center walls.

FCS personnel working inside the perimeter fence quickly confiscated a sock packed with 16 rolls of suki, 13 rolls of marijuana and a phone charger.

A stern warning has been issued to Fijians to refrain from such acts.

Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Senior Superintendent Apakuki Qura says almost 80 percent of people involved in these illegal throw-ins have been caught and taken in to join their friends, but they still do not learn.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.