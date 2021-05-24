Home

News

Threats on endangered species worsens

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 7, 2022 12:30 pm
Over-extraction of the environment, pollution of the environment, and illegal trading are all factors that could lead to the extinction of endangered species.

Speaking during the World WildLife Day celebration in Viro Ovalau, Environment Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says members of communities must understand the endangered species and their roles.

Dr Reddy says there is also a need for community leaders to be aware of the list of endangered species and help to protect them.

Article continues after advertisement

“The list provides about 8400 species of flora and fauna that are critically endangered, while close to 30,000 more are understood to be vulnerable and could become endangered, so there are about 8400 that are at the critical level.”

Dr. Reddy adds that the Fijian crested iguana is one of more than 8,400 species of flora and fauna listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Environment Ministry celebrates World WildLife Day at Viro Village, as it’s the first village to be protected by a nature-based seawall.

