Threat of overfishing a global concern

Protecting and conserving natural resources is of utmost importance as a recent United Nations study revealed that more than two-thirds of the world’s fisheries have been overfished.

Commemorating World Fisheries Day in Nausori yesterday, Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Pene Baleinabuli highlighted that the decline is also caused by the loss of fish habitats, pollution, and global warming.

Baleinabuli says that protecting our fisheries and ensuring their sustainability requires a lot of concerted and relentless effort.

The commemoration in Nausori was aligned with the theme ‘Take Care of your Environment’ and marked by a tree and mangrove planting exercise at the Nakalawaca Village in Namara, Tailevu.

World Fisheries Day started in 1997 when the “World Forum of Fish Harvesters & Fish Workers” met in New Delhi leading to the formation of the “World Fisheries Forum” with representatives from 18 countries signing a declaration advocating for a global mandate of sustainable fishing practices and policies.