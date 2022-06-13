Threat of climate change bigger than political conflict

Fiji is threatened more by climate change than the geopolitical competition in the region says Defence Minister, Inia Seruiratu.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Seruiratu highlighted that Fiji is a low-lying Pacific Island nation and its inhabitants have been battling a series of severe cyclones and flooding in recent years.

He adds this has forced Fijians’ families out of their homes.

Article continues after advertisement

“In our Blue Pacific continent, machine guns, fighter jet ships are not our primary security concern, the single greatest threat to our very existence is climate change, it threatens our very hope and dreams of prosperity.”

Seruiratu reiterated the need for continuing discussions to derive new ideas and cooperation as countries are still paving a way forward after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pacific became a focus of regional discussions after China signed a security pact with the Solomon Island in April.

This has alarmed our traditional neighbors Australia and New Zealand including the United States who fear China is trying to increase its military presence in the region.

The IISS Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia’s premier security summit that allows heads of state, ministers, and other senior figures to meet in person and discuss the region’s most pressing security challenges.