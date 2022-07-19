Thousands to benefit from bus fare subsidy

Suva Bus Stand. [File Photo]

Thousands of Fijians are expected to benefit from the government’s ten percent bus fare subsidy.

Following a weekend whereby the Opposition and critics scrutinized the budget, the Minister for Economy says what matters is assisting ordinary Fijians.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they hope to mitigate inflation on Fijians’ daily lives. Hence, they are providing assistance such as the bus fare subsidy.

According to Sayed-Khaiyum, Fijians will pay 10 percent less for bus tickets starting next month.

“The bus fare price as far as bus companies are concern they’ll have that same price, the increase bus fare but the travelling public will pay 10 percent les. That 10 percent we’ll pay to the bus company ourselves. So the bus fare price will remain the same but when you go and use the card the bus fare will be reduced by 10 percent from 1st of August.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says e-ticketing will reflect how many people board the bus, and the government will calculate how much they owe to bus companies.

Meanwhile, the government will make an advance payment to operators for next month.