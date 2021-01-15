Home

Thousands of young Fijians return to school

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
January 19, 2021 8:55 am
More than 190,000 students have made their way back to school today as the new academic term has started.

Many parents were overjoyed as this was the first time to send their kids to school.

43-year-old Niumaia Tualau says he prepared early.

“Today is a lucky day for me because first time for my kids to go back to school, hopefully it would be a good year for them.”

16-year-old Simon Ceva who is attending Dudley High School says he is excited about the first day.

“I can’t wait to go back and educate myself, it’s always what my parents have dreamed of, sending me back to school.”

Police officers were also seen guiding traffic and making sure children reached schools safely.

