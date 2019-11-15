Thousands of marijuana plants uprooted in Kadavu

More than 4000 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from four separate farms in Kadavu last week.

Police conducted raids at Daku, Levuka I Yale, Dakuni and Naivakarauniniu as part of Police’s ongoing mop-up exercise.

The mop-up exercise is an effort by Police to revisit areas known for marijuana cultivation.

According to Police, investigators are following leads on the owners of the farms as the investigation continues.

The successful raid is attributed to intelligence gathered by villagers and Police in the Southern Division

The seized plants will be sent for analysis.

Chief Operations ACP Maretino Qiolevu has acknowledged the support of the Vanua in working with Police.

“We assure members of the public that all information and tips received will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality and no one should fear coming forward as any officer who gives out information will be dealt with accordingly”.

Police are urging the public to report to their nearest police station if they suspect activity pertaining to the cultivation of marijuana.