Thousands of Fijians should expect water disruption

Thousands of Fijians residing in Lami, Suva, and parts of Nasinu have been told to expect intermittent supplies of water ranging from low pressure to no supply.

Water Authority of Fiji says this is due to the Wainibuku Reservoir and Tovata Reservoir levels not fully recovering since last night, caused by technical issues with the Waila Clear Water and Waila Raw Pumps.

WAF says while this issue has been addressed, it will take some time for the supply issue to be fully restored.

It is urging customers to use water wisely and also store water.