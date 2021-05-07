Thousands of families referred for assistance

Fiji Council of Social Services has referred more than 10,000 families to Save the Children’s Fiji for assistance.

FCOSS Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga, says majority of these households revealed that they had children to look after.

Meanwhile Save the Children Fiji CEO, Shairana Ali, says that the cash assistance ended in April.

“Since December and basically you know we have been assisting people who have required assistance because their livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19 so this is actually around 14,000 households that were affected with cash assistance”

Ali says they are calling on organizations for donations as they continue to support families in need during this time.