Thousands of families receive seed packages

19,779 households were provided seed packages containing five commodities after Tropical Cyclone Yasa devastated farms last month.

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says this is part of their immediate rehabilitation efforts.

Dr Reddy says this will guarantee families getting vegetables within three months’.

“7000 household seed packages were sent to Taveuni and Eastern division to be distributed there as well. 7,402 households were provided with kumala cuttings, 1,114 households provided with bele cuttings and cassava cuttings”.

In an effort to save injured livestock in Vanua Levu, Dr Reddy says the Ministry also deployed a mobile veterinary clinic.

“Also 2,500 day old chicks were in the Bua and Macuata areas for farmers along with feed. Due to damage caused by TC Yasa to the flora, the Ministry of Agriculture also supplied 190 bee farmers with over three thousand kilograms of sugar to supplement feed as well as rehabilitating 1,722 beehives.”

The damage from TC Yasa to the agriculture sector stands at $147m.

This figure is expected to rise when TC Ana assessments are complete.