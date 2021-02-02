Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
245 lives saved by Fiji Navy in 2020|Red Cross waits on roads to open|160 Red Cross volunteers helping Fijians|Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|
Full Coverage

News

Thousands living with disabilities affected by cyclones

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 3, 2021 12:35 pm

A big number of persons with disabilities were affected by the two recent cyclones.

Fiji Spinal Injury Association Director, Joskho Wakaniyasi, says an estimated 600  needed assistance post-TC Yasa.

While the association was working on mobilizing its resources, TC Ana struck, affecting hundreds more.

Article continues after advertisement

“We started looking for mobility appliances for the 78 cases that needed wheelchairs, I think there was 70 so also needing crutches, 99 cases that need diapers. As we started collating these items from our in-kind donors, and our support system from the available National, Regional, International. We were then again hit again by TC Ana and it came a lot in terms of rain and water. So the dynamics or the landscape of the disaster also shifted.”

Wakaniyasi says the accessibility of evacuation centres is also a concern.

The Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation is bringing together relevant agencies on how best to deal with this issue.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.