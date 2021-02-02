Thousands living with disabilities affected by cyclones

A big number of persons with disabilities were affected by the two recent cyclones.

Fiji Spinal Injury Association Director, Joskho Wakaniyasi, says an estimated 600 needed assistance post-TC Yasa.

While the association was working on mobilizing its resources, TC Ana struck, affecting hundreds more.

“We started looking for mobility appliances for the 78 cases that needed wheelchairs, I think there was 70 so also needing crutches, 99 cases that need diapers. As we started collating these items from our in-kind donors, and our support system from the available National, Regional, International. We were then again hit again by TC Ana and it came a lot in terms of rain and water. So the dynamics or the landscape of the disaster also shifted.”

Wakaniyasi says the accessibility of evacuation centres is also a concern.

The Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation is bringing together relevant agencies on how best to deal with this issue.