Thousands gather to celebrate Fiji Day in Lautoka

Fiji Day Celebration in Churchill park today.

Thousands of Fijians have gathered at Churchill Park in Lautoka for Fiji Day celebrations.

Light showers at the Sugar City did not deter the crowd, who have come in numbers to witness the country celebrate its 52nd anniversary.

Among the crowd are government representatives and members of the diplomatic corps.

The Prime Minister, and Attorney General are also present at the event.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is the chief guest.

Members of the disciplined force took part in a March pass followed by a 21 gun salute by RFMF officers.

Stay with us for more.