Thousands benefit from new bridge

Thousands of commuters will benefit from the new Nakasava Bridge along Transinsular Road in the Northern Division.

The bridge constructed by the Fiji Roads Authority has steel guardrails on both sides for safety.

The new bridge will contribute to the easing of movement of goods and services and will help improve traffic flow.

With the successful completion of Nakasava Bridge, Korovula Bridge and Korovuli Bridge, the FRA is targeting to complete the Vesidrua Bridge by early December.