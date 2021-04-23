Home

Thousands along Suva-Nausori corridor face water cuts

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 3, 2021 4:50 am

Thousands of Fijians living along the Suva- Nausori Corridor and along Princes Road have been facing water cuts since last night.

This is due to a major burst main identified at the inlet of the Wainibuku Reservoir which is severely affecting inflow into the reservoir.

Water Authority says their ground teams are working to repair the burst main.

It confirms their teams have identified the fault and are conducting emergency repairs before the water supply is normalized.

Areas Affected Include:
Kalabu;
All feeding from Kalabu Reservoir ‐ Valelevu, Caqiri, Nawanawa, Koka, Kinoya road, Vasant Lal Vesivesi, Yasiyasi.
Wainibuku;
All feeding from Wainibuku Reservoir ‐ Makoi, Nepani, Nadawa, Rt Dovi Road, Dibulu, Lokia, Davuilevu, Nakasi, Koronivia, CCC & No Inflow to Tovata, Kalabu, Nasinu.
Tovata;
all feeding from Tovata Reservoir & No Inflow to Nagatugatu Reservoir ‐ Makoi, Kaliveitau, Veitata, Tovata rd, Qaranivalu, Caubati Koro, Daniva, Niubalavu, Raikiwai, Niuvula, Niusawa Lane, Tacirua East, Cunningham, Khalsa Rd.

