News

Thorough screening process used for cash assistance

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 6, 2022 7:30 am
Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has clarified that the cash assistance of $250 has been only given to farmers who met the criteria.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the process for screening deserving applicants was exhaustive and the assistance went to farmers whose farms were verifiably damaged by Tropical Cyclone Cody.

This assistance went to farmers whose crops or livestock sustained serious damage from Cyclone Cody.

“To remind everyone, successful applicants are all full-time farmers, their farms must fall in the cyclone path of Cody, and at least 30% of their crops or 10% of your livestock must have sustained damage.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they used an online process to verify the evidence of the level of damage to the farm and the status of the application.

“So, if your name is not included in the list of successful applicants, it is because our thorough process of selection most likely found that you did not meet the criteria to qualify.”

Over three point one million dollars have been paid under the cash assistance to over 12, 700 farmers.

