Thompson’s name berated in supposed USP Saga: AG

The Minister for Economy has expressed in parliament his grievance by the manner in which the name of Winston Thompson has been berated in the supposed USP Saga.

Thompson currently holds the position of the USP Pro-Chancellor.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says with all the commotion around the BDO report and reports of mismanagement by ousted USP VC Professor Pal Ahluwalia, Thompson wanted to resign.

“Winston Thompson said to me, I want to resign, he said because I have never seen such behavior. I want to off this, I want to resign. And I asked him, please stay on board because there is nobody else.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Thompson is a former ambassador of Fiji, was the Chair of the University’s grants committee and he has been appointed twice by the USP Council to the position he currently holds.

The Economy Minister says the government was more concerned about the funding being given to USP adding that Thompson was the only gentleman who knew the system.