Thompson claims USP management not following processes

University of the South Pacific Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson claims the re-registration of the university with the Fiji Higher Education Commission is yet to be completed.

While highlighting a clear breakdown between the governing body which is the USP Council, and the management of the University, Thompson says USP was awarded a five-year registration by the FHEC in 2013 and was due for re-registration in 2018.

Thompson claims the re-registration was delayed and began in October 2019.

He went on to explain that management failed to bring this to the attention of the Council.

“The Council through its committees should have been informed by a management paper explaining the process before October 2019 followed by progress reports, because it’s such a fundamental issue for the university. Instead, the Council came to know of this in August of 2020- only a month ago when stage four of a six stage process had been reached.”

Thompson stresses that as Chair of the USP Council this was disrespectful of the management to expect the Council to rubber-stamp their actions.

Questions regarding the University’s re-registration have been sent to the Office of USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia and he is yet to respond.