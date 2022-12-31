This is the people’s government

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The new government is the government for the people says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He said this as he presented his sevusevu to the paramount chief of the Kubuna Confederacy, na Tui Kaba, na Vunivalu Ratu Epenisa Cakobau at Bau Island this morning.

Rabuka says the Government will listen to the views of all people.

“I told my communications team that I do not ever want to say my government. This is not my government, this is the government of the people of Fiji.”

The Prime Minister was at Bau Island to seek the blessing of the Kubuna Confederacy for the new Cabinet as well as the various Ministries to carry out its duties to the nation.

Bau Chief Ratu Epenisa wished Rabuka and the Government well and vowed the support of the Kubuna Confederacy.