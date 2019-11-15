TC Sarai moves southeast at 12km/hr

A “Storm Warning” remains in force for Vatulele, Kadavu and Matuku and is now also in force for Moala and Totoya.

A “Gale Warning” remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and rest of the Lau Group.

A “Strong Wind Warning” previously in force for Rotuma is now cancelled.

A “Heavy Rain Warning” remains in force for the Fiji Group.

A “Flash Flood Warning” remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and areas adjacent to major rivers in the Central, Northern and Western Division.

A “Flood Warning” remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to Korovou and Navua Rivers, downstream of Ba FSC Station in the Ba River, downstream of Nairukuruku Station in the Wainimala River, downstream to Navolau Station in the Rewa River, downstream of Nayavu Station in the Wainibuka River and downstream of Keyasi Station in the Sigatoka River.

Tropical Cyclone Sarai, category 2 was located about 130km west of Kadavu or about 200km southwest of Suva at 10am today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 110km/hr with momentary gusts to 150km/hr.

TC Sarai is moving southeast at about 12km/hr. The centre should be located about 100km south-southwest of Kadavu or 200 km south-southwest of Suva at 10pm today.

It is forecast to be located about 130km south-southeast of Kadavu or 130km southwest of Matuku in the Lau Group at 10am tomorrow.

For Vatulele, Kadavu and Matuku, Moala and Totoya:Expect destructive storm force windswith average speeds of 110km/hr with momentary gusts to 150km/hr. Very high seas. Periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms.

Localised heavy rain may lead to flooding of low lying areas. Coastal sea flooding to be expected during high tides if the cyclone centre passes nearby.

For Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Lomaiviti and the rest of the Lau Group:Expect damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 85km/hr withmomentary gusts to 110 km/hr. High seas. Periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms.

Localised heavy rain may lead to flooding of low lying areas.

Coastal sea flooding to be expected during high tides if the cyclone centre passes nearby.