This is democracy: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama.

Former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama, says the people now have the change they wanted.

Following the appointment of the new Prime Minister, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker in parliament this morning, Bainimarama says he hopes to see democracy and the rule of law preserved.

Bainimarama also says FijiFirst remains the biggest party, as they have secured more votes than any other party who have made it to parliament.

“The supporters of the two parties, PA and NFP they wanted change, SODELPA has given them the change.”

When questioned if he will be the Opposition Leader, Bainimarama says ‘I hope so’.

The FijiFirst Leader says the result is a demonstration of democracy.

He says the 2013 Constitution is his legacy.

Bainimarama’s predecessor People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka secured 28 votes on the floor of the Parliament to become the Prime Minister.