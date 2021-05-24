This is a Christmas of hope for Fijians: PM

Every Fijian looks forward to Christmas as a time for joy, giving, fellowship and peace.

These were the sentiments shared by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his Christmas message.

Bainimarama says this Christmas feels even more special because this is a holiday of hope unlike any before it.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Christians celebrate his birth at Christmas as a new beginning for humanity.

The Prime Minister says it is a new beginning, one that we have prayed and prepared for.

Bainimarama says by taking on the lessons of the last two years we are a more stronger and resilient Fiji.

“Friends and families are reuniting, we can play sports and attend tournaments. We can celebrate together and sorrow together as well. The markets are humming, our tourism employees are back in their uniforms. We can offer prayers in our houses of worship, with our friends and neighbors- as true congregations once again.”

Bainimarama says this is also the time to reconnect with the region, recover our economy and restore the Fiji we knew.

The PM adds that Fijians must continue to follow all COVID safe guidelines and continue to get their children vaccinated so that they can return to school.

Bainimarama adds no holiday party is worth putting lives at risk.

He also says we will see cases of the Omicron variant here in Fiji and one should not wait for cases to rise to get their booster shot.

Bainimarama says he is grateful to the Fijian people who have followed the path of science and solidarity that has led us here.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says we have many reasons to be proud but none to be complacent.