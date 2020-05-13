This Eid was meant for families: Maulana Aleem

It’s no secret that Eid Celebrations this year looked very different for Muslims around the world.

Every year hundreds of Muslims gather at the Samabula mosque however today due to the COVID-19 restrictions families opted to spend time with their loved ones at home.

Head Priest at the Samabula Mosque Maulana Abdul Aleem believes this Ramadan was meant for the family.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was everything with family. We kept fast with the family, broke fast with the family and we had all prayers with the family, it was a good experience of having everything with the kids and family.”

Due to the restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 families have celebrated Eid at their homes.

In Fiji, gatherings of only up to twenty people are allowed as a precautionary health measure.