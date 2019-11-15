Thirty six arrests made in the last 48 hours for breach of curfew

Thirty-six arrests were made for breaching curfew restrictions over the last 48 hours.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says from 11pm Thursday to 4am yesterday, nine arrests were recorded, six in the West and three in the Southern Division.

Tudravu says the six arrests made in the Western Division included two women and four men arrested at different locations and all were found drunk.

The arrests were made in Sigatoka, Sabeto and Lautoka.

The Acting Police Commissioner says from 11pm last night to 4 this morning, twenty-seven arrests were recorded.

The Southern Division recorded thirteen arrests, Eastern Division had nine arrests, four arrests in the West and one case in the North.

The arrests made in the Western Division were recorded in Rakiraki and Nadi.

The arrests made in the Southern Division were recorded in Samabula, Nabua, Nasinu and Valelevu.

The nine cases recorded in the Eastern Division were made in Nausori and Nakasi.

The lone arrest made in the Northern Division was recorded in Seaqaqa.