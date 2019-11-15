Thirteen curfew breaches recorded in 48 hours

A total of six arrests were made in the Western, Eastern and Southern divisions in the first 24 hours.

Three arrests were made in Rakiraki and Sigatoka.

The Southern Division recorded one report in Narere which involved a 34-year-old man who was loitering around the Tovata area.

Article continues after advertisement

The other two arrests were made in the Eastern Division, where two men in their 30s were found moving around in a vehicle without a valid reason along Vuci Road in Nausori.

Seven people were arrested between 11 pm and four this morning.

Two men and a woman were arrested in the West as they were drunk while a 42-year-old man was arrested in Vatukoula after returning from drinking grog.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for loitering along Grantham Road, while a 21-year-old man was found drinking liquor at the Nasole roundabout.

The third arrest was made at Wailea Settlement involving a 19-year-old man who was found drunk.