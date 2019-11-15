Third stabbing victim remains in hospital

The third victim in a knife attack in Mead Road, Nabua remains admitted at the CWM hospital.

It’s alleged the victim was stabbed with a knife and coconut scrapper by two men who forced their way into a Public Rental Board flat over the weekend.

Two other victims were treated and released from hospital.

It’s believed the victims were at a get together before the alleged incident took place early Sunday morning.

Two of the accused, Tevita Badogo and Eroni Bale were remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrate’s Court today.

Police also say the third suspect who was questioned and released had tried to stop the two who allegedly committed the offense.