Third prosecution witness takes stand in Bobby Maharaj case

As the hearing of the then Fiji Commerce Commission’s former Chief Executive Bobby Maharaj continued in the court yesterday, the third prosecution witness took the stand.

Nilesh Chand, a Senior Research and Policy Officer with the Fijian Commerce and Competition Commission testified that he never saw Maharaj sign a false inspection form.

Maharaj is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between March and December 2012 he directed an employee to fill in false information without inspecting Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery in Korovou Tailevu and that a verbal warning was issued against the trader.

Chand claimed that fellow state witness and FCCC employee, Sanjay Menon had told him that Maharaj had allegedly asked Menon to fill in a fake inspection form.

Chand alleges the accused called him into his office and enquired whether any warning letter was handed to Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery.

He also claims that he allegedly saw a fake inspection form under the name of Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery, dated 19th December 2011, but never saw the original form.

He also said that anyone could access the files as there was no locking system.

When cross examined on whether he took any steps to report the allegations by Menon, Chand only stated they did not have any guidelines on reporting until 2013.

He also admitted that in 2016 he had written to the then Fiji Commerce Commission Board Chair about the alleged fake inspection carried out at Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery in Korovou Tailevu.

The hearing continues today.