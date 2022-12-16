Third phase of online safety campaign launched

Save the Children Fiji is working with the Ministry of Education to roll out the third phase of an online safety education program to promote internet safety.

The organization has been working in partnership with Meta for the past two years on the ‘I Am Digital’ program which builds on previous work to promote internet safety with tools and resources for parents, educators and youth directly.

Chief Executive, Shairana Ali says online safety campaigns are more important than ever, especially as young people use a growing number of social media platforms.

“The issues that we are tackling at the moment concerning online safety are very real. We often hear about children’s rights, and young people’s rights being violated through social media platforms and you can see that it really affects their mental health and well-being especially when they are bullied online.”

Ali says the program will be rolled out in selected schools from February next year.

She adds their primary target group are children above the age of 13 and young people who are already engaging on social media platforms.

Ali adds the resources will include information and advice on avoiding scams and identifying and combating misinformation.