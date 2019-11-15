Third FNPF COVID-19 payment to be made next week

The online and digital platforms have empowered the Fiji National Provident Fund members.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the platform provides members with opportunities to check their balance and to better plan themselves.

Koroi says they will be making the third payment for Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Withdrawal scheme next week.

“We have so far processed about 21,000 for this phase. There is another 4,000 that have applied through these two weeks so we will also process those for next week’s payment.”

The Fund had disbursed its second fortnightly payment for Phase 2 on the 7th of this month to 21,238 members amounting to $4.7 million, of which $2.6 million was the Government top-up portion.