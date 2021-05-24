Third diesel generator repair near completion

Repairs on the third diesel generator that supplies power to residents, shops and government offices in Nabouwalu, Bua is almost complete.

An electrical fault caused a fire to break out in the generator room last year damaging one generator.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate visited the generator house last week and was briefed on the repair works underway.

“We had three new generators that we had put into Nabouwalu and unfortunately because of the electrical fault that took place and the fire, we probably have to replace that building. Two of the generators are still operational and the other should be made operational soon after the radiator has been fixed.”

Usamate says they are working to complete the repairs soon and build a new house for the generators as Nabouwalu needs electricity.

The generators supply power to the whole of Nabouwalu up until 11pm daily.