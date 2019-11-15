Third body recovered following landslide in Navua

The body of the third victim from the landside at the island Quarry beside Mau village in Namosi has been found.

The recovery work was led by the Mineral Resources Department officials who tracked the potential location of where the victim was trapped.

A total of 3 people were killed in the tragic incident. The other two bodies were recovered yesterday.

The rescue team that was part of the of the operation included Police, NDMO officials, Mineral Resources Department, Provincial Administrator Namosi, Roko Tui Namosi, Villagers of Mau and workers of island Quarry.

The NDMO is urging the public to refrain from working in a hazard area and crossing flooded river.