Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One-off repatriation flights to be organized|Digicel and Vodafone roll out relief packages|Fiji Airways suspends flights, implements leave without pay|Woman questioned over alleged misinformation on COVID-19|FCCC urges Fijians to stay calm|Fijians take precautionary measures|COVID-19: MOH ramp up contact tracing|Fijians warned to adhere to restrictions|COVID-19 business plan is essential|MOH prioritizes contact tracing for COVID-19|Police warn against COVID-19 misinformation|Five checkpoints established to monitor movement in Lautoka|FDB puts measures in place|Two fever clinics are now operational|USP activates COVID-19 prevention measures|COVID-19 case stands at one, other tests return negative|First term school holidays brought forward|Stop spreading misinformation says Health Ministry|Australian PM announces new crowd restrictions|Hotel workers expected to drop in the coming months|California orders 40 million residents to stay at home|People creating problems at Nadi/Lautoka checkpoint|Banks taking precautionary measures|Samoa announces more travel restrictions after first suspected case|District meetings for Cakaudrove cancelled|
Fiji Stories World Stories

News

Third body recovered following landslide in Navua

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 21, 2020 12:59 pm

The body of the third victim from the landside at the island Quarry beside Mau village in Namosi has been found.

The recovery work was led by the Mineral Resources Department officials who tracked the potential location of where the victim was trapped.

A total of 3 people were killed in the tragic incident. The other two bodies were recovered yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

The rescue team that was part of the of the operation included Police, NDMO officials, Mineral Resources Department, Provincial Administrator Namosi, Roko Tui Namosi, Villagers of Mau and workers of island Quarry.

The NDMO is urging the public to refrain from working in a hazard area and crossing flooded river.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.