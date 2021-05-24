Think of those yet to be born: PM

Fiji has again today sent out a strong statement at COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, reminding all that we need to protect our climate for those who are not even born.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, while appearing live on a Sky TV broadcast being beamed from the venue, says sea-level rise will inundate vast tracks of coastal land in the future if we continue on the same track.

He says no one, including our children and the yet to be born with no choice and no voice in the negotiations, deserve much better.

The PM says that there has been good progress to leverage private sector finance, reverse deforestation, and cut methane emissions.

However, the former COP President adds that there are still massive gaps in climate ambition yet to be filled.

With big nations such as China not having their top-level present, Bainimarama has expressed that some major players are in Glasgow at all.

His message to them is for them to make up for the no-show with serious climate action.