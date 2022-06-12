Thief arrested for raiding supermarket

[Photo: Supplied]

Police have arrested a man who thought he could avoid his identity from being known through a supermarket’s CCTV cameras.

The man was allegedly stealing items from a supermarket in Nasinu this morning.

Police were told that the man was using an umbrella to hide his face.

Article continues after advertisement

This alleged incident was reported to police by the supermarket manager.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says a fire call was conducted at the Valelevu Police Station whereby officers residing at the barracks, and officers on duty were deployed to the supermarket complex.

ACP Khan says the suspect tried to flee from the scene but he was arrested by a police officer who was waiting at the same point.

ACP Khan says the suspect is being questioned and investigations continue.