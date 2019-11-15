Thermal screening begins at Nadi International Airport

The Ministry of Health has commenced thermal screening of inbound passengers at the Nadi Airport from Monday.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete today joined the Airport medical team to scan temperatures of incoming passengers from Auckland this morning.

Dr Waqainabete together with the Minister for Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu had a walkabout survey and inspecting the arrival facilities and isolation area at Nadi Airport together with the AFL senior staffs.

The integrated approach towards the COVID 19 Preparedness and Response Plans is currently intact as other agencies are also in support of our efforts in trying to prepare for worst case scenarios.

There is no confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus in Fiji.