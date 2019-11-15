Theresa O’Boyle-Levestam is CAAF’s Acting CEO

The Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji has appointed Theresa O’Boyle-Levestam to the acting position of Chief Executive.

As the first Fijian female air traffic controller, Levestam has risen through the ranks over the past few years to assume the acting post.

The 45-year-old if appointed as the new CEO for CAAF would be the first female ever in the company’s history.

However, FBC News has also received information that there are other candidates that members of the CAAF board are assessing.

Levestam took up the acting position last Thursday.