There needs to be a strong emphasis on water

[Photo: Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook]

Infrastructure leaders have agreed there needs to be a strong emphasis on wastewater and sanitation in the Pacific within the next five years.

This was shared by Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate during the 6th Pacific Water and Wastewater Ministerial Forum in Nadi.

Usamate says investing in water is the most critical action for effective climate adaptation action as water helps us grow crops, cook food, ship goods, grow economies, stimulate development, and help people stay healthy and clean.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a strong emphasis on this Communique on wastewater and sanitation and this is something that we as the Pacific Ministers will then take to the United Nations Conference in 2023.”

Usamate says they need continuous efforts in managing the water resources.

The Minister also called on Pacific leaders to embrace the 6th Pacific Water and Wastewater Ministerial Forum as the road to the United Nations 2023 Water Conference.

He stresses that no one should be left behind.