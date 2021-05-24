Home

There is still time: Puna

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 8, 2021 4:29 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Henry Puna says the recent Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change report has shown with clarity that climate change has us heading for doomsday.

Speaking at the Pacific High Level meeting, Puna highlighted there is a window of opportunity in Glasgow, to change this course and respond to the resounding calls of the citizens from across the Pacific.

“We have an opportunity to shape a future that is resilient and sustainable for our children and for future generations. Yes, this is indeed a global opportunity but it is also a grave responsibility.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says Pacific leaders have laboured long and tirelessly for climate change action.

Puna adds these leaders continue to lead the charge pushing for action through all avenues, including the recent declaration on preserving maritime boundaries in the face of climate change related sea-level rise.

The PIF Secretary General adds while there has been progress during the first week of COP26 negotiations, the road ahead is challenging.

However, he says support in Glasgow will help elevate the Pacific’s voice and ensure COP26 holds to a 1.5 degree world.

