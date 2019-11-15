PM says ‘Bainimarama Foundation’ facebook page is fake

There is no such group as the Bainimarama Foundation.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while speaking on the “Noda Paraiminisita” programme on FBC’s Radio Fiji One.

The Prime Minister says there is a facebook page under the name “Bainimarama Foundation” and the account holder is requesting people to pay if they want to be part of the group.

Article continues after advertisement

“I didn’t know about this Foundation until the last few days when one man called me and told me that he had deposited $300 to the Foundation account. That was when I knew that there was a facebook account on facebook named “The Bainimarama Foundation”. The account was closed by Facebook in the last 24 hours with the help of Police. So I’m urging every Fijian to be vigilant and beware of impersonators”.

Bainimarama assured that government MPs will not set up such foundations trying to dip into people’s pockets in these trying times.

He is calling on Fijians to be vigilant as cases of impersonation could increase especially on social media.